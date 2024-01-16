Nuovo Motorola Moto G Stylus: prime informazioni e caratteristiche

Motorola has established itself as a prominent player in the smartphone industry, as well as in the world of cellular phones. The American company has gained exponential popularity in the mid-range smartphone segment, and has made progress in other market segments in recent years.

One particular line of Motorola smartphones that has consistently offered great value for money is the Moto G series. Over the years, this series has become a benchmark for Android enthusiasts who are looking for excellent performance at affordable prices.

The Moto G series has also evolved in the right direction by introducing devices with stylus support. One such device is the Moto G Stylus, a smartphone series from Motorola that comes with stylus support and exclusive software features.

Speaking of the evolution of Motorola smartphones, a new release has been leaked. This is the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024). Reliable leaker OnLeaks has shared renders of the new Moto G Stylus, giving us a glimpse of its design. The front of the device is visually appealing, with slightly rounded corners and slim bezels, especially on the sides.

Subjectivity aside, this design aspect could play a positive role in attracting users. Moving to the back, we can see the camera module with two sensors and an LED flash. At the bottom of the rear panel, there is an obvious slot for the stylus. In addition to the design, we also have some information about the specifications. The device features a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2200 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and has 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the rear setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), and a secondary sensor that is yet to be defined. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the specific processor that Motorola will use for the Moto G Stylus (2024). The 2023 version of the device employs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for the 5G variant and a MediaTek Helio G85 for the 4G variant. As for the battery, it is expected to remain at 5000mAh with at least 20W fast charging support.

Similar to the current model, the Moto G Stylus (2024) will also retain the 3.5mm audio jack. Therefore, it is evident that this device will not be a flagship smartphone. However, this could be a selling point for users who are in need of a stylus-equipped smartphone without having to spend a fortune on a flagship device. Currently, there is no information available regarding the official launch date.

In conclusion, Motorola continues to make strides in the smartphone market with its Moto G series. The leaked renders of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2024) showcase an attractive design and promising specifications. With its stylus support and affordable price, this device could appeal to users who value functionality and cost-effectiveness. As we await the official launch, it is clear that Motorola is committed to providing consumers with reliable and feature-rich smartphones in the mid-range segment.

