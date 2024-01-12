Realme 12 Pro+: lo smartphone con il miglior zoom al mondo

Realme recently organized an exclusive event to unveil its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro+. This highly anticipated device captured the attention of a select group of journalists in conjunction with CES 2024.

In terms of aesthetics, the Realme 12 Pro+ maintains a similar look to its predecessor, featuring a refined leather-like finish and a distinctive central line that resembles a zipper. However, the standout feature is the camera block, which is now circular and larger in size compared to the previous model. This innovative design element is enhanced by a unique textured crown on the camera block, designed by a renowned watchmaker. Overall, the design incorporates some solutions previously seen in other smartphones from the BBK family, such as OnePlus and OPPO.

The highlight of the presentation was the 64-megapixel zoom camera, powered by the OV64B periscope 3x sensor. This component offers advanced technical solutions, including an optical stabilizer capable of correcting motion up to 16,000 times per second and a prism-based two-axis movement system. This innovation promises to further elevate the smartphone photography experience, positioning the Realme 12 Pro+ at the forefront of the technological landscape.

However, the crucial focal point of the Realme 12 Pro+ lies in the size of its sensor, a remarkable 1/2″, making it the second largest zoom sensor currently available, right after another Realme smartphone, the GT5 Pro. It is interesting to note that both devices share the previously mentioned camera block design.

During the event, the company provided a tantalizing preview of some features, but certain details are still being kept under wraps. What we can share is that the Realme 12 Pro+ is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, while the model we had the opportunity to test boasted a generous 12GB of RAM. The main camera boasts a resolution of 50 megapixels, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an anti-flickering sensor. On the front, the selfie camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

To give a visual preview of the device, we present our hands-on preview. The wait for further details on the Realme 12 Pro+ will be short, as the official announcement is expected later this month. Stay tuned to discover all the features and performance of this newcomer in the smartphone market. All that’s left is to wait for more updates and the release of this magnificent smartphone, whether to purchase it or simply admire it up close.

