Don Backy: età, moglie, carriera, figli, canzoni

Don Backy, pseudonym of Aldo Caponi, is an Italian singer, songwriter, and actor who has achieved great success over the years.

Don Backy, born on August 21, 1939, in Santa Croce sull’Arno, in the province of Pisa, is 85 years old and is a Leo. He has always been a great music enthusiast. His artistic career is rich and diverse, spanning music, cinema, and television.

His music career began in the 1960s when he released his first single, “L’immensità,” in 1967. This song became a huge success and contributed to establishing his fame. From that moment on, the Tuscan singer’s career has been on the rise. In the following years, Backy released numerous singles and albums, often characterized by profound lyrics and engaging melodies. Among his most famous songs are “Canzone,” “Cara,” and “Amico.”

In addition to his music career, Don Backy also dedicated himself to cinema and television. He has acted in several films, including “Una macchia rosa” (1970) and “Io non vedo, tu non parli, lui non sente” (1971). On television, he was the protagonist of programs such as “Canzonissima” and “Un due tre… festa!” In addition to these songs, his discography is very extensive and highly successful, with songs that have contributed to the history of Italian music. The singer addressed many themes in his songs, including the most sad and profound ones, and he also dedicated himself to various musical genres.

Don Backy has been married to Liliana Petrali for many years. Their love story began on a film set, and they met, fell in love, and never parted ways. The couple has been together for many years, and last year Don Backy and his wife Liliana celebrated 55 years of marriage. Liliana Petrali, who was primarily active in the 1960s, is an Italian actress. They have a son named Emiliano, but there is not much information available about him.

In conclusion, Don Backy is an Italian singer, songwriter, and actor who has achieved great success throughout his career. He has released numerous successful singles and albums and has also acted in films and appeared on television. In his personal life, he has been married to Liliana Petrali for over 55 years, and they have a son named Emiliano. Don Backy’s contribution to Italian music and entertainment is significant, and his talent continues to be appreciated by audiences.

