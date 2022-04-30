  • 08/05/2022

Inizia domani 1 maggio l’ordinanza Covid emessa il 28 aprile dal Ministero della Salute

DiLa Redazione

Apr 30, 2022 ,
ordinanza covid

Il Ministro della Salute il 28 aprile 2022 ha firmato una nuova Ordinanza che prevede la proroga in alcuni ambiti dell’uso delle mascherine al chiuso: nei trasporti a lunga percorrenza e locale, gli ospedali e presidi sanitari, le rsa, tutti gli eventi in cinema e teatri e i palazzetti dello sport. Si raccomanda l’utilizzo della mascherina in tutte le situazioni con rischi di contagi fino al 15 giugno.

La presente ordinanza produce effetti da domenica 1° maggio fino a mercoledì 15 giugno.

Fonte: Provincia di Brescia

