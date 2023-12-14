OLIVIA RODRIGO E LOUIS PARTRIDGE BECCATI A BACIARSI

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have been caught kissing in public, sparking rumors of a potential romantic relationship between the two celebrities. Olivia, known for her success in the music industry, and Louis, known for his acting in movies like Enola Holmes, were photographed engaging in passionate kisses on the streets of London. Speculation about their alleged romance had been circulating since October when they reportedly started exchanging messages despite the distance between them (Olivia lives in America, while Louis resides in the United Kingdom). The paparazzi photos seem to confirm a strong connection between them, but only time will reveal the true nature of their relationship. In the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s music and Louis Partridge’s acting career as they eagerly await more information about their rumored romance.

